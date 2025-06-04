In a significant affirmation of LGBTQIA+ rights, the Madras High Court has ordered the release of a 25-year-old woman allegedly held in illegal custody by her family for being in a same-sex relationship. The ruling came in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s partner, MA, seeking her release. Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, after an in-camera interaction with the woman, rejected the family's claims that she was under bad influence or needed counselling for alleged drug addiction. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, the court underscored that sexual orientation and partner choice are fundamental rights, and found no basis for the accusations, describing the woman as well-educated and composed. HC on Same-Sex Couple: Andhra Pradesh High Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right To Live Together, Directs Police To Reunite Woman Petitioner and Her Partner.

HC on Same-Sex Marriage

The Madras High Court allowed a woman to live with her same-sex partner, observing that “family” has to be understood expansively and marriage is not the sole mode to start a family. Read more: https://t.co/ucTvI5R1iN pic.twitter.com/pUAoRin3Kd — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 4, 2025

