On January 23, Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool made history by registering their marriage at the Phra Nakhon district office in Bangkok. This special moment marked a significant milestone as Thailand's new same-sex marriage law officially came into effect. T The couple shared beautiful pictures and videos of their marriage. In one post they wrote, "23.10.2025 First day of equal marriage in Thailand, we are now official and legal Husband and Husband". The couple were among the first of many to marry, as hundreds of same-sex couples are expected to tie the knot across the country. Thailand now stands as the largest nation in Asia to legalise equal marriage, following in the footsteps of Taiwan and Nepal. The country’s parliament passed the historic same-sex marriage bill in June 2024, making it a groundbreaking moment for equality in Asia. Congratulations to Porsch and Arm and all the couples celebrating their love today! Thai Actors ‘Newyear’ Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and ‘Both’ Nattapong Chinsoponsap Set To Tie the Knot Following Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand (View Pics).

Thai Actors Porsch and Arm Celebrate Love With Marriage as New Law Takes Effect

