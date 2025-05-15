In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, two women—Meera and Sapna—chose an unconventional path to healing: marrying each other. The duo met while working in Delhi and bonded over eerily similar heartbreaks involving men they met on Facebook who turned out to be entirely different in real life. What began as shared pain evolved into companionship, then commitment, reported FPJ. They first exchanged vows in a temple and later legalised their marriage with the help of cooperative advocates. Sapna, taking on the role of the groom, said, “We’ve decided to love each other since men clearly can’t be trusted.” Meera added, “They cheated us. Now we’ll prove we don’t need them.” While the same-sex marriage drew mixed reactions at the courthouse, the two remain unfazed—opting instead for “less heartbreak, more homemade dal-chawal, and no men in sight.” Gorakhpur: Man Marries 2 Women in a Day in Uttar Pradesh; Weds Girlfriend in the Morning, Then Woman Chosen by Family at Night.

Same-Sex Marriage in Budaun

In Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident has come to light where two friends left their husbands and decided to marry each other as they claim that their husband betrayed them. One woman is from Alaapur police station area while the other one is from Civil Lines Kotwali… pic.twitter.com/iDbMkWVJTl — ForMenIndia (@ForMenIndia_) May 14, 2025

