India remembers General Bipin Rawat on his 67th birth anniversary today. Born on March 16, 1958, he served as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) from January 2020 until his tragic helicopter crash in December 2021. Before this, he was the 57th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the 26th Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Tributes poured in on social media, with many recalling his dedication and leadership in strengthening India’s defense forces. The nation continues to honour his legacy and service to the country. General Bipin Rawat Death Anniversary: Indian Army, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi Remember India's First CDS.

General Bipin Rawat Birth Anniversary

On this day, General Anil Chauhan #CDS & All Ranks of #IndianArmedForces remember and pay tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat - a visionary leader, a fearless soldier and a strategic thinker who dedicated his life to strengthening India’s defence… pic.twitter.com/p6Oqz1GqzX — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) March 16, 2025

Remembering India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on his birth anniversary. His unwavering dedication,leadership, and service to the nation will always be remembered.The country remains forever indebted to his contributions in strengthening our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/h0xmvrfdTD — Prathap Simha (@mepratap) March 16, 2025

#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 General Bipin Rawat, Padma Vibhushan (P), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM; First Chief of Defence Staff on his 67th birth anniversary, born #OnThisDay 16 March 1958 The distinguished #IndianBrave General lost his life in the line of duty on 08 Dec 2021 in a… pic.twitter.com/anmNqw8OC3 — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) March 16, 2025

Would have turned 67 today! Remembering 1st CDS of India General Bipin Rawat Salute 🇮🇳 #IndianArmy #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/JHFdSenwD3 — Desert Scorpion🦂🇮🇳 (@TigerCharlii) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)