India remembered the first CDS of the Indian Armed Forces and Padma Vibhushan awardee General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat on his first death anniversary. On his death anniversary, the Indian Army, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi pay tributes to the late CDS.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other officials of the Indian armed forces were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. Arunachal Pradesh: Former CDS Late General Bipin Rawat Honoured at Kibithu Military Camp Today (Watch Video).

Tribute From Indian Army:

This Day That Year 08 December 2021 Warriors Live Forever ! Remembering the visionary Leader, Great Patriot, first #CDS of the Indian Armed Forces & #PadmaVibhushan awardee, Late Gen #BipinRawat on his First Death Anniversary We pledge to Carry forward your Vision#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/Zhop3Q5GkG — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) December 8, 2022

Tribute From Leaders:

Remembering India's first CDS, Late Gen. Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary. This photo is during his last trip to Arunachal Pradesh while our next date fixed for Arunachal Pradesh visit remain unfulfilled. I pay my homage to the great General who was a brave soldier pic.twitter.com/vVk9Q4CppC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 8, 2022

Remembering the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on his death anniversary. His service to the nation is immense. The people of India will forever remember him. My tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/CjjrMXgmoC — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)