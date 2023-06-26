On Sunday morning, a portion of a residential building of three floors fell in Mumbai's Ghatkopar neighbourhood. The rescue effort was in progress on June 25, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as several residents were trapped within the structure. The search and rescue operation has now been concluded. Bodies of two missing persons has also been recovered from the site. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of Three Floor Residential Building Collapses in Ghatkopar; No Casualty (Watch Video).

Ghatkopar Building Collapse Video

#WATCH | Ghatkopar building collapse: Search and rescue operation has been completed. The bodies of the two missing people have been recovered. (Morning visuals from the spot)#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vyyC7vwkLm — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

