Mumbai, June 25: A portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, the official said, adding some residents were stranded in the building and the rescue operation was underway. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 8, Rescue Operation Concludes.

Ghatkopar Building Collapse:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Rescue operation is underway. 4 people have been safely rescued and 2 people are still trapped inside, rescue work is underway, says Maharastra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha https://t.co/itXjtrcn7Z pic.twitter.com/rLwA6qsNhp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since Saturday. A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said. Thane: Terrace Slab, Parapet of Two-Storey Building Collapse in Kharegaon Area; No Injuries.

Fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to the spot, the official added. Earlier, heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday to the death of two persons who were washed away in a drain. The heavy showers had also caused traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, as per officials.