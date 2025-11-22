In an unfortunate incident, a building collapsed in Haryana today, November 22. According to news agency PTI, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Faridabad. The incident occurred in the Harfla area. A video of the incident showing the under-construction building collapsing has also surfaced online. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Haryana Rice Mill Collapse: Several Workers Feared Trapped Under Debris After Three-Storey Factory Collapses in Karnal (Watch Video).

Under-Construction Building Collapsed in Faridabad

VIDEO | Faridabad, Haryana: A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Harfla area. Further details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ccojYD0oKE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2025

