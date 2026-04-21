Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21(ANI): A massive fire broke out in a market near Gaur Chowk in the Crossings Republik police station area of Ghaziabad.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said, "A fire broke out in the Crossing Republik market at around 11:12 am today, engulfing several shops and triggering a cylinder blast. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders were dispatched from Kotwali Ghantaghar, while additional units were called in from Noida, Vaishali, and Sahibabad. In total, around 10 fire tenders reached the spot to carry out firefighting operations."

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Kumar further said, "A fire also broke out on the second floor of a nearby residential society, prompting authorities to form two separate teams. One team focused on dousing the fire in the market, while the other brought the blaze in the society under control."

Given the presence of a petrol pump and other establishments near the market, the situation was treated as serious, and the CFO of Noida was also called to the spot, he added.

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The CFO further stated, "The fire was brought under control within approximately one and a half hours. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Shops dealing in cold drinks, chips, vegetables, and a gym were among those affected."

Officials said the fire in the residential society was not linked to the market blaze and may have a different cause, which is also being investigated. No injuries have been reported so far.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out near a roundabout in Noida Extension. As the blaze intensified, it spread to the nearby Ajnara Society, reaching a flat on the 18th floor. Fire brigade personnel are working to douse the flames in both the residential building and the adjacent market area.

In another incident, a major fire broke out at a car repair shop located near Eidgah Tiraha in the Civil Lines police station area of Etawah on Monday, prompting a swift response from police and fire services, officials said.

The incident took place at a mechanic shop situated right in front of the Eidgah, where several old and condemned vehicles, along with vehicles under repair, were parked. However, no injuries were reported. Fire department vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot after the information was received.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)