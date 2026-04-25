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Rajasthan Fire: 4 Dead Including 2 Girls After Massive Blaze Erupts in Kotputli Neemrana Scrap Warehouse (Watch Video)

A devastating fire broke out late yesterday evening at a scrap warehouse in the Neemrana area, claiming the lives of four individuals. According to SP Satveer Singh, the victims include two laborers and two young girls. The blaze reportedly spread rapidly through the facility, trapping those inside before emergency services could intervene.

Published: Apr 25, 2026 08:29 AM IST
Rajasthan Fire: 4 Dead Including 2 Girls After Massive Blaze Erupts in Kotputli Neemrana Scrap Warehouse (Watch Video)
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A devastating fire broke out late yesterday evening at a scrap warehouse in the Neemrana area, claiming the lives of four individuals. According to SP Satveer Singh, the victims include two laborers and two young girls. The blaze reportedly spread rapidly through the facility, trapping those inside before emergency services could intervene. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent industrial units. While the exact cause of the ignition remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit. Authorities have secured the site, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ramesh Park Residential Building After Transformer Explosion (Watch Videos).

Four Dead in Massive Fire at Neemrana Scrap Warehouse in Kotputli

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TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Fire Fire Video Kotputli Kotputli Fire Rajasthan Rajasthan Industrial Fire