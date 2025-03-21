A hit-and-run incident in Ghaziabad’s Khoda police station area left a child dead on March 20. The child, playing in the street around 6:30 PM, was struck by a car that turned a corner and ran over him. CCTV footage from a nearby camera captured the tragic moment, showing the car speeding away while bystanders stood in shock. Despite efforts by locals to intervene, the driver fled the scene without stopping. Accident Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Video Surfaces.

Car Runs Over Child in Ghaziabad, Driver Flees Scene

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)