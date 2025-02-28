A speeding car rammed into five Kanwariyas on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, killing three and seriously injuring two. The accident, which occurred around 1 AM, was caught on camera near Bhojpur’s Kalchina village. The victims, Devendra Singh (40), Harendra Singh (38), and Ajay Pal, were waiting for their companions when the car, driven by Supreme Court lawyer Nitin Jain, crashed into them. Jain, who was also injured, is under police custody at a private hospital. Police have handed over the bodies after a late-night autopsy, while the injured have been taken to Faridabad for treatment. A case has been registered based on the victims’ family’s complaint. Rajasthan Road Accident: Rider Crushed to Death After Overloaded Truck Topples on Moving Bike in Dholpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Ghaziabad

