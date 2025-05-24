In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, a man threw acid on his wife in broad daylight, reportedly enraged by her return after being away for several days. The attack occurred on a busy road, causing panic among passersby. Eyewitnesses quickly intervened, catching the accused, identified as Vishwjeet, and handing him over to the police. Shocking visuals show acid splashed on the road as police shielded Vishwjeet from an angry crowd. The woman sustained serious burns to her face and arms and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said Vishwjeet admitted during interrogation that he attacked her in a fit of rage. A full investigation into the case is currently underway. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Girl Gets Classmate Beaten by Boyfriend After Trivial Dispute in Uttar Pradesh College, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Man Throws Acid on Wife in Public

