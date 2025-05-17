A disturbing video has surfaced from a college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, showing a male student slapping a girl nine times within 10 seconds, allegedly at the behest of her friend. The incident, which occurred on May 14, reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and her friend. According to the BA first-year student, after an argument days earlier, her friend threatened her and later orchestrated the assault by bringing her boyfriend to the college. A video of the assault has surfaced on social media. The assault took place near the auditorium as the victim was leaving for home. Despite filing a complaint with the college administration the same day, the victim claims no action has been taken. The college has reportedly dismissed the matter as an “outside issue”. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Subjected to Physical Abuse by ‘Tantrik’ and His Associate; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Girl Gets Classmate Beaten by Boyfriend After Trivial Dispute in Uttar Pradesh College

UP के मुज़फ्फरनगर के एक कॉलेज में दो लड़कियों के बीच किसी बात पर झगड़ा हो गया. जिसमें एक लड़की ने कॉलेज में अपने बॉयफ्रेंड को बुला दूसरी लड़की की पिटाई करा दी. इस वीडियो में लड़की का बॉयफ्रेंड ही दूसरी लड़की के साथ मारपीट कर रहा है. pic.twitter.com/IlMkTm1wnk — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 17, 2025

