In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, three girls were trapped in an elevator at an apartment building in Ghaziabad. According to reports, the three girls were trapped in the elevator for nearly 25 minutes. The shocking incident took place at an apartment building in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case against the builder. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Celebration Banquet Hall, Horrifying Visuals Emerge.

Watch Video:

#CaughtOnCCTV: 3 girls trapped in an elevator for nearly 25 minutes at an apartment building in #Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case against the builder pic.twitter.com/IMZR0h4y5A — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 1, 2022

