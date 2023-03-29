Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat from Pune City passed away today. According to reports, the BJP MP from Pune breathed his last at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition and was on life support treatment. The news was confirmed by Pune BJP president Jagdish Mulik who said that Bapat passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. Girish Bapat Health Update: Pune Lok Sabha MP and BJP Leader on Life Support, Says Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Girish Bapat Passes Away in Pune

BJP MP from Pune City, Girish Bapat has passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, says Pune BJP president Jagdish Mulik. https://t.co/MWoiWxjqcL — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)