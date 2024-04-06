A taxi driver reportedly stopped a GoaMiles car carrying passengers in Goa, allegedly threatening them to cancel their ride, which they had already paid Rs. 300 for, and instead take a local taxi costing Rs. 1000. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, the taxi driver can be seen arguing with the passengers. In the video, the passengers can be heard telling the taxi driver that they won’t cancel the ride. Delhi Metro Viral Video: Couple Pours Thums Up Inside Shoe to Sip, Clip Surfaces.

Taxi Driver Threatens Passengers in Goa

#Shocking! Taxi driver stops GoaMiles car with passengers inside, allegedly threaten them to cancel the ride which they paid Rs. 300 & instead take local taxi @ Rs. 1000!#Viral #GoaTourist #GoaBeach #Tourist pic.twitter.com/VL0sIuUkjt — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)