In a remarkable discovery in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a gold idol of Lord Vishnu was unearthed during the excavation of a water tank, drawing a large crowd of villagers eager to catch a glimpse. The viral video of the devotees reverently offering prayers to the newly discovered idol has captured the region's attention. Uttar Pradesh: BJP Worker Pours Petrol on Himself, Attempts Self-Immolation in Maharajganj (Watch Video).

Gold Idol of Lord Vishnu Found in Pilibhit

Villagers Gather as Gold Lord Vishnu Idol Unearthed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)