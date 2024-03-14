A total of thirteen Pakistani Hindu refugees in Morbi, Gujarat, were given Indian citizenship on Thursday, March 14, 2024, marking the first such incident since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went into effect on March 11. The MLA of the region, Kanti Amritia was present at the event, which was held in the collector's office. For a considerable amount of time, 1095 Pakistani migrants have reportedly called Morbi home. Of these, ninety-five have obtained Indian citizenship so far, and the other refugees will obtain citizenship as per the prescribed procedures. CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

13 Pakistani Hindu Refugees Become First to Get Indian Citizenship Under CAA in Morbi

#PakistaniHindus given Indian Citizenship under #CAA law in Morbi. 13 Hindu Pakistani refugees in #Morbi, #Gujarat have got Indian citizenship in the presence of MLA #KantilalAmrutiya. Hindus expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the CAA. They were living in Morbi for two decades… pic.twitter.com/9PyddIk58S — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) March 14, 2024

