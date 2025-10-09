A frustrated customer in Gujarat set his Ola scooter ablaze outside a showroom in Palanpur after alleging repeated negligence by the company following a serious mechanical failure. The man claimed that the scooter’s steering and tyre connection broke while he was riding with his wife and five-year-old son, putting them at risk. Despite lodging multiple complaints, he received no satisfactory response from Ola. In a dramatic video, he can be seen pouring kerosene on the scooter and setting it on fire, reducing it to charred remains within minutes, drawing a large crowd outside the showroom. The customer stated that they were travelling at a slow speed to buy firecrackers when the steering gave way, which helped them avoid a major accident. Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire Outside Showroom in Bengaluru Amid Controversy Over Consumer Complaints, Videos Go Viral.

Customer Sets Ola Scooter on Fire Outside Showroom in Palanpur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

