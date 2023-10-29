A major fire erupted at a warehouse in Bapunagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 29. A video of the Gujarat fire has surfaced on social media. The video shows raging flames and a thick cloud of smoke emanating from the warehouse. ANI reported that fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. Gujarat Factory Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Unit in Aravalli, Over 60 Tankers Gutted.

Gujarat Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/q1Zg7FGkEa — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

