In a horrifying incident, a high-rise swing broke mid-air at a fair held near the Somnath temple in Bilimora, Gujarat, on Sunday night, leaving five people injured, including two children. The terrifying mishap occurred when the ride, carrying around 10 to 12 people, suddenly collapsed, throwing riders off balance. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, while the swing operator, who sustained severe head and waist injuries, was shifted to Surat for advanced treatment. Following the accident, all major rides in the temple premises have been shut down as a precaution. Terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the ride swinging mid-air, before it suddenly tumbles down. Saudi Arabia: 23 Injured After 360-Degree Ride Snaps Mid-Air at Green Mountain Park in Taif; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Swing Breaks Mid-Air at Fair in Gujarat

High-rise amusement ride collapses at Bilimora Somnath temple fair; several injuredhttps://t.co/Jvgm0T3p3M pic.twitter.com/LdZBKKau0t — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 18, 2025

High-Rise Swing Breaks at Fair in Bilimora

गुजरात - नवसारी में लगे मेले में कल रात एक झूला 50 फुट ऊंचाई से अचानक नीचे आ गिरा। इस हादसे में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/RELp3WCwSS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 18, 2025

