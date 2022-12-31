In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, at least nine people were killed and 25 others injured after an SUV collided with a luxury bus in Navsari district. According to reports, the incident took place late night on Friday when the SUV collided with a luxury bus near Reshma village of the Navsari district. Gujarat: RR Desai, Additional District Judge, Attacked With Stone in Courtroom by Convict in Navsari.

