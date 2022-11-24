On Thursday, the Ahmedabad Police arrested and registered a case against three people for recording video using a drone. According to reports, the three accused violated 'no drone fly zone' during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bavla earlier in the day. The three arrested persons have been identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad, and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati. Death Threat To PM Narendra Modi: Audio Clip Claiming 'D Company' Men Out To Kill Prime Minister Received on Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp Number.

Three Arrested for Flying Drone During PM Modi’s Visit

Gujarat | Police arrests, registers case against 3 people-Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad & Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati- for recording video using a drone & violating 'no drone fly zone' during the visit of PM Modi at Bavla today: Ahmedabad Police pic.twitter.com/B5tRz49dh0 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

