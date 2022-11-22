Mumbai November 22: In what can be seen as a case of security issue and death threat, the Mumbai Police's traffic department has received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, the Mumbai traffic police received threats including audio clips on its WhatsApp helpline number.

The audio clips claim that two men of 'D Company' are out to kill PM Modi. According to various reports, the threat is directed towards PM Narendra Modi. Police officials said that they received audio clips with threats on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. Given Triple Talaq, UP Woman Seeks Help From PM Narendra Modi In Getting Daughter Back From London-Based Husband.

Soon after the traffic department received the threats, they intimated the Worli police which began a probe in the matter. The police has launched a probe to track the user ID of the number from where they received the threats.

As per reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch has been put on alert after the traffic police received threats against PM Modi. Reportedly, the person who sent the threats also took names of two people who are associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Haji Ali Dargah on Target? Mumbai Police Get Threat Call, Man Claims Bomb Blasts to Take Place At Historic Shrine in Mumbai.

The audio clips mentions the names of Dawood's two associates namely Mustafa Ahmed and Nawaz. As per reports, the threatening audio clip is in Hindi. The audio clip claims that the two associates of Dawood Ibrahim's D Company have been assigned the task of killing PM Modi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).