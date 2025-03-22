Mumbai, March 22: Married in May 2023 in Saudi Arabia, a 21-year-old woman from Juhapura has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and abuse. She alleged that they forced her to wear a nightgown at all times while at home and mistreated her when she resisted. She alleged that her husband dictated her daily schedule, determining her sleeping and waking hours.

After shifting to Bapunagar, where her in-laws reside, the pressure and abuse escalated. Unable to tolerate the constant coercion, she decided to file a complaint against them. Authorities have begun an investigation into the case. Kutch Shocker: 12-Year-Old Held Down, Stabbed to Death by Friends After Refusing To Share Free Fire Game ID in Gujarat’s Rapar; Case Registered.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband, a doctor, developed a drinking habit after their marriage and became verbally abusive whenever she confronted him. When she sought help from her in-laws, they not only defended him but also started mistreating her, reported Times Of India. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

She claimed that her husband controlled her daily routine, deciding when she could sleep and wake up. Any resistance would lead to anger and arguments. She was also forced to massage his legs before being allowed to sleep. Additionally, she alleged that he and her in-laws pressured her to wear a nightgown at all times, and if she refused, they would subject her to verbal abuse.

She also accused her brother-in-law and his wife of constantly criticizing her and turning her husband against her. Tensions worsened after a family trip to Kashmir last May, leading her to move back to her parents' home. Despite efforts to resolve the issues, her husband showed no interest in reconciliation, which ultimately led her to lodge a complaint with the Vejalpur police.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

