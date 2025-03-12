Kutch, March 12: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his three friends following a dispute over an online game in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The victim, Pravin Rathod, was brutally attacked in a garden near Bileshwar Mahadev Temple in Bela village, Rapar taluka, on Tuesday, March 11. The altercation began when Pravin refused to share his "Free Fire" game ID with the accused.

Enraged, the three minors allegedly held him down and inflicted fatal injuries using sharp objects. As per a Times of India report, Pravin had accompanied his family for cumin harvesting earlier that day. After lunch, he went to the garden near the temple to meet his friends, unaware of the tragic fate awaiting him. The group, who regularly played Free Fire together, got into a heated argument over the game ID. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Pravin, leaving him with fatal wounds. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene, while locals discovered Pravin lying in a pool of blood. His relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A complaint was later filed at Balasar police station under BNS Section 103 (1). Gujarat Shocker: Man Vandalises Multiplex Screen During Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Screening in Bharuch, Gets Arrested (Watch Video).

Authorities immediately launched an investigation to verify the age of the accused and gather evidence. Police officials are currently questioning witnesses and searching for the sharp weapons used in the crime. Since all three accused are reportedly minors, the authorities are proceeding with legal formalities accordingly.

