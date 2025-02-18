Gandhinagar, February 18: In Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, a Class 10 student who earned praise for her Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao speech on January 26, has shown incredible strength after a distressing incident with her teacher. Despite the trauma, she is determined to stay focused on her board exams and continue pursuing her dream of becoming a police officer.

According to a report by Times Of India The 33-year-old teacher allegedly lured her to a hotel under the guise of celebrating his birthday and assaulted her. He is also accused of threatening to fail her in the upcoming board exams. Gujarat Shocker: Painter Rapes Minor Girls After Luring Them With Chocolates And Biscuits in Kheda, Films Act; Police Find ‘Hundreds of Obscene Videos’ on His Phone.

Showing remarkable strength despite the trauma, the 15-year-old is preparing for her exams starting on February 27, just three weeks after the assault on February 7. Her teacher has been arrested. "Becoming a police officer has always been my dream. I love science and maths, and I’ll decide my academic stream based on my board results," said the young student, whose parents work as agricultural labourers. Gujarat Shocker: Painter Rapes Minor Girls After Luring Them With Chocolates And Biscuits in Kheda, Films Act; Police Find ‘Hundreds of Obscene Videos’ on His Phone.

Her life took a tragic turn just 11 days after delivering an inspiring Republic Day speech on the importance of saving and educating the girl child. Since the traumatic incident on February 7, the girl has been staying with her aunt, who has two daughters preparing for their own exams. "We don’t want frequent visits from people and relatives disturbing her studies," her uncle explained. Despite the ordeal, she remains focused on her studies, with strong emotional support from her cousins, who study with her during this difficult time. "We are so proud of her strength and resolve. We'll support her at every step, no matter the challenges she faces," her uncle added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).