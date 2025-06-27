In Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, two middle-aged men, Ayub and Inaam Ilahi, lured two minor girls to a car parking area under the pretense of giving them a swing ride. There, they sat the girls on their laps, touched their private parts, and kissed them. Locals caught the accused in the act and handed them over to the police. Both men are now in police custody. The incident took place in the Hapur Nagar Kotwali area. Cops have taken the accused in custody and further investigation is underway. Jalgaon: 7 Men Stalk, Molest 4 Girls During Religious Yatra in Maharashtra's Muktainagar; 1 Arrested, Manhunt Underway.

Minor Girls Sexually Molested in Hapur

Accused Arrested

प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, आरोपी पुलिस हिरासत में है एवं पूछताछ कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) June 27, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

