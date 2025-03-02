A case has been registered against seven individuals, including Aniket Ghui from Muktainagar city, for allegedly stalking and molesting multiple girls during a religious yatra in Kothali village on February 28, 2025. According to SDPO Muktainagar Krishnat Pingale, Aniket Ghui and six of his friends participated in the event, where they allegedly harassed 3-4 girls. Following the incident, police invoked sections related to stalking and molestation, along with provisions under the POCSO Act and IT Act. Authorities have arrested one accused, while three teams have been deployed to apprehend the remaining suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Surat: 18-Year-Old Arrested After ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ Training Helps Class 2 Student Escape Sexual Molestation in Salabatpura.

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: SDPO Muktainagar Krishnat Pingale says, "On 28th February 2025, there was a yatra in Muktainagar taluka's Kothali village. Muktainagar City's Aniket Ghui and 6 of his friends were participating in the yatra. In the same yatra, Aniket Ghui and his…

