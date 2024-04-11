A private school bus full of children overturned in Mahendragarh, Haryana, on Thursday morning. According to sources, 6 children died in the accident, while 15 children were injured. Recalling the incident, an injured student said, "The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 which led to misbalance." The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, officials said. The bus, which belonged to GL Public School, overturned near Unhani village of Kanina. Haryana Road Accident: Five Schoolchildren Killed As Overloaded Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District (Watch Video).

Haryana School Bus Accident

#WATCH | Haryana: A student, who suffered injuries after a private school bus met with an accident in Mahendragarh's Kanina says, "...The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 which led to misbalance..." pic.twitter.com/zdheKME2CE — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

