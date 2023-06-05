Covishield vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India's lawsuit alleging defamation by two individuals has been upheld by the Bombay High Court. The court asserted that accusations are true at face value. The High Court on Monday directed two persons to remove defamatory content against the Serum Institute of India and its CEO Adar Poonawala in a Rs. 100 crore defamation suit. In its order, the court granted provisional relief, while defendants were prevented from releasing malicious material. Cyber Fraud in Maharashtra: Fraudsters Dupe Vaccine-Maker Serum Institute of India of Over Rs 1 Cr, Sends Messages in Name of CEO Adar Poonawalla; Investigation Underway.

Bombay HC Grants Relief to Serum Institute of India

Order: Interim relief granted. Defendants restrained from publishing defamatory content. And directed to remove the content from website or social media accounts published.#BombayHighCourt #SerumInstitute — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 5, 2023

