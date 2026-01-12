Veteran singer Kumar Sanu recently visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premananda Maharaj. His visit comes amid personal controversies and is being viewed as a moment of reflection and inner peace. At the ashram, Sanu was warmly welcomed and introduced for his remarkable contribution to music, including singing over 27,000 songs and receiving the Padma Shri award. Folding his hands, the singer humbly asked for blessings so he could continue his work with dedication. Maharaj praised Sanu’s achievements and encouraged him to use his fame for good deeds and service to society. During the meeting, Kumar Sanu also sang his popular song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, leaving everyone deeply moved by the soulful moment. Kumar Sanu Moves Bombay High Court Against Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya, Files INR 30 Lakh Defamation Suit Over Alleged False and Damaging Claims.

Kumar Sanu Seeks Blessings in Vrindavan – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

