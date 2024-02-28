The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused to quash an FIR against an Ayurveda doctor who has been accused of "initiating" pregnancy termination. The case pertains to illegal termination of pregnancy in Haryana's Jind district. The high court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta said that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP Act) can be invoked even if the procedure for abortion is not completed. "As the meaning of 'Termination of pregnancy' would reveal, it is the procedure to terminate a pregnancy by using either medical or surgical methods, and not the culmination of the procedure," the court said. Punjab and Haryana HC on Prisoner’s Right: Man Serving Sentence Under NDPS Act Granted Parole for Family Event; High Court Says 'Shouldn't Be Denied Opportunity Because Family Not Dependent'.

HC Refuses to Quash FIR

