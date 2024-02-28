The Kerala High Court made the observation on Wednesday that males are also victims of sexual assault. Judge Devan Ramachandran made the observation during a verbal argument that although women make up the bulk of victims of sexual assault, men can also be victims of the same. During the hearing of a doctor's petition challenging the procedure in Kerala that limits the examination of sexual assault victims to gynaecologists—preferably women gynaecologists—the judge made this comment. The court said that the practice is set to help victims, who are mostly women or girls. "Sexual assault is not confined to girls, it happens to boys also. It is rare, but it is possible", the court added. HC on Sexual Assault Cases: Rape Victim Cannot be Forced to Give Birth to Child of Man Who Sexually Abused Her, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Sexual Assault

Men too can be victims of sexual assault; many POCSO case victims are boys: Kerala High Court Read full story: https://t.co/aVUQXFR0tN pic.twitter.com/saYZGHSOLo — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 28, 2024

