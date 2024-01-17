The Calcutta High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man booked for cruelty and abetment of his wife's suicide after 36 years. The court allowed the plea filed by a man who was convicted for abetting his wife's suicide in 1987. While setting aside the man's conviction, the high court bench of Justice Subhendu Samanta stated that if the wife of a poor potter is employed for some work, such as preparation of soil, then that would not amount to torture, attracting the offence of abetment of suicide. The high court made the observation while setting aside the conviction of the man named Bimal Paul, whose wife committed suicide in April 1985. 'Right To Live With Dignity Cannot Be Deprived': Calcutta High Court Orders WBSSRB To Reconsider Woman’s Request for Premature Release of Her Husband.

