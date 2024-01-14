The Calcutta High Court recently said that the right of an individual to live a life of dignity cannot be deprived merely because one is convicted. The court observed while ordering the West Bengal State Sentence Review Board (WBSSRB) to reconsider the request of a woman to grant the benefit of premature release to her husband. The high court bench of single-judge Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya also noted that the petitioner's husband had already spent more than two decades in prison. "The right of the petitioner's husband under Article 21 to live a life of dignity cannot be deprived merely because he was convicted. He has spent a considerable period behind the bars. There cannot be any double punishment on the petitioner by refusing to reintegrate her husband in mainstream society even if he is otherwise eligible," the court stated. 'Lodging False Case an Element of Cruelty by Wife': Calcutta High Court Allows Husband's Plea for Dissolution of Marriage.

HC on Right to Live

