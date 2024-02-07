Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 7, attacked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Indian Prime Minister said, "They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter." PM Modi further said that the "Yuvraj" neither lifts nor launches. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Congress Ki Dukaan Tala Lagne Ki Naubat AA Gayi Hai' (Watch Video).

He Neither Lifts nor Launches

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..." pic.twitter.com/QvTlnuo1lD — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

