Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 5, attacked the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking in the Lok Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai." PM Narendra Modi also attacked the opposition and said that they failed to fulfill their responsibility as the opposition. "I have always said that the country needs a good opposition." he added. PM Narendra Modi Replies to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Modi Attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." pic.twitter.com/uGtG3kALQO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

