The driver of the HRTC bus was killed and 34 passengers were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali highway NH 3, in Mandi on Monday. "The driver suddenly lost control of the bus. The bus was en route Shimla from Manali. Injured people shifted to a local hospital," said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.

