Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency for the state assembly elections. Thakur and his family cast their votes at polling station 44 in Mandi. "Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully," Thakur said. Earlier in the day, Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur and daughters Chandrika and Priyanka Thakur offered prayers in Mandi, ahead of casting their votes for the state's assembly elections. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Jairam Thakur and His Family Offer Prayers in Mandi Ahead of Casting Their Votes.

Jairam Thakur and His Family Cast Their Votes

