Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur and daughters Chandrika and Priyanka Thakur offered prayers in Mandi, ahead of casting their votes for the state's assembly elections. Voting is underway for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the state assembly polls began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: People Cast Vote in Dharamshala To Elect Next Government of the Hill State (See Pics).

Jairam Thakur Offers Prayers

