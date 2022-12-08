Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a see-saw contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron party has bagged one seat and is leading on 29 seats while the grand-old party continues to lead on 35 seats. The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 began at 8 AM today. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Neck and Neck Battle for BJP, Congress As Trends See-Saw Between Leading and Opposition Party in State.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022:

#HimachalElection2022 | Congress continues to lead on 35 seats; BJP wins 1 and leads on 29. pic.twitter.com/JP6cGnfAkN — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

