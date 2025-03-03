In a shocking twist to the Himani Narwal murder case, CCTV video footage has emerged showing the accused, Sachin, carrying a black suitcase, allegedly containing the victim's body. The police have verified the footage. Sachin, a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal, was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling her with a mobile charger cord during an argument at her home in Rohtak, before placing her body in the suitcase. Himani’s body was discovered on Saturday, leading to the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. Himani Narwal Murder Case: Haryana Sets Up SIT To Probe After Congress Worker's Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase in Rohtak District.

Himani Narwal Murder Case

VIDEO | Himani Narwal murder case: CCTV footage - dated February 28, 2025 - shows accused Sachin carrying the black suitcase with the body stuffed in it, through a street. The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police. Sachin - a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal -… pic.twitter.com/f9qvKFR5rz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2025

