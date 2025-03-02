Chandigarh, March 2: Haryana Police on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident where Congress worker Himani Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak district. The Congress has demanded a probe into the death of Himani Narwal, who was associated with party MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Sampla town on Saturday, police said.

“The SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory),” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Kumar told the media. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

He said that the victim, who was pursuing an LLB (Bachelor of Law), used to live alone in the state, while her family was in Delhi. The postmortem has been done but her family members were not present at the mortuary to take the report or to take the body for cremation.

“The body was found in the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot…We are investigating various angles and will solve the matter as early as possible,” Kumar said. Haryana: Wrestler Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Village of Sonipat, Case Registered.

The victim’s mother blamed the elections and the party claimed her life. “The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. They (the accused) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home,” the victim’s mother Savita said.

“She was going with Rahul Gandhi and was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous,” she added. Responding to the crime, Congress leader and two–time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday demanded an investigation.

“The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members,” Hooda wrote on X.

“The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits,” Hooda added.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the disgusting murder of a woman has shaken everybody's conscience. “There should be justice for the affected family. We know that last year, Haryana was declared the most unsafe state in the social progress index released by the Government of India. In the NCRB report, Haryana is also the number one in crime against women and murder. The government is away from ground realities. The government should act.”

