AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew attention on Saturday, August 16, as he actively participated in a workout session during the inauguration of a new gym in Hyderabad. The leader was seen trying out different fitness equipment while surrounded by gym-goers and the facility’s owners. Video shared by news agency ANI captured during the event shows Owaisi lifting weights and engaging in light exercises, showcasing a rare glimpse of him in a fitness setting. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of All-Party Delegation, Back in Hyderabad After Concluding 4-Nation Anti-Terror Tour (Watch Video).

Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Gym During Inauguration in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participates in a workout session during gym inauguration in Hyderabad (Source: AIMIM PRO) pic.twitter.com/s7hbOgcjWk — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

