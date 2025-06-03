Hyderabad, June 3: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, arrived at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday after concluding a diplomatic tour of Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, visited key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism, wrapped up its four-country visit on Monday. They departed for India from Algeria.

The delegation, led by Panda, included BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak and Rekha Sharma; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu and Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. During their visit, the delegation briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, highlighting the broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Pakistan a Failed State During Interaction in Bahrain.

"Group-1 of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation concluded its four-nation (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) visit today having successfully conveyed India's message of 'zero tolerance' for terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New Normal'. A politically, linguistically and spiritually diverse group that spoke in one voice in the best spirit of 'India First'!" Shringla, a former Foreign Secretary, posted on X.

Prior to their departure for India, India's Ambassador to Algeria, Swati Vijay Kulkarni, highlighted the strong support extended by Algeria in combating terrorism, noting that the North African nation unequivocally condemned terrorism and affirmed its solidarity with India during the delegation's visit.

"As India's global diplomatic outreach, India launched 7 groups of all-party delegations to foster cooperation in combating terrorism. The outreach was taking place in the immediate aftermath of the deadly terror attack that happened in Pahalgam on 22nd April, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments. One such delegation, led by MP Baijayant Panda and comprising very senior MPs and former Foreign Secretary, visited Algeria from 30th May to 2nd June. During their visit to Algeria, they had very successful and productive engagements. They had two important meetings... During all these engagements, Algeria strongly condemned terrorism. They said that Algeria stands with India on the issue of terrorism. They also said that Algeria will take only the side of justice. So, we are very happy that they have given a very clear and strong message for India to remain united on terrorism," Ambassador Kulkarni said. Asaduddin Owaisi Says ‘Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India’.

Asaduddin Owaisi at Hyderabad Airport

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, arrives at Hyderabad airport after concluding visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The delegation visited key partner countries to showcase India's… pic.twitter.com/nrbVdQohLF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

Earlier, Panda said that India's appeal to place Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list is gaining significant resonance globally, emphasising the role of illicit financing in fuelling terrorism. Panda highlighted Pakistan's misuse of funds for terrorism and its military, noting that the other Islamic countries had taken a strong stand against any kind of fundamentalism in their country.

"Pakistan is not interested in improving itself or helping its people... They have diverted the money for terrorism and its army and looted it... Terrorism is fuelled by two things. One is ideology and the other is illicit finance... Ideology-wise, these Islamic countries have taken a strong stand... They do not permit any kind of fundamentalism from their soil... Financing part is the other aspect," Panda stated.

"Pakistan for many years was under FATF, which monitored the legitimate use of funding, and thus there was a period of lull in terrorism... Now, for the last couple of years, they were released from the grey list, and now they are operating freely... Our appeal to them that Pakistan should be kept on the FATF grey list is getting a lot of resonance. The world is committed to not tolerating terrorism anymore," he added.

Greylisting Pakistan by the FATF will limit its access to international loans. Pakistan was included in the grey list in 2018 and removed from it in 2022. India has stated that it will leave no stone unturned to bring Pakistan onto the grey list again. Meanwhile, delegation members Satnam Singh Sandhu and Rekha Sharma hailed the delegation's diplomatic outreach as a resounding success, stating that it has successfully exposed terrorist activities of Pakistan, while noting that all four countries, especially Algeria, endorsed India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and recognised the nation's challenges with cross-border terror.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)