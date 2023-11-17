A fire broke out at a garment store in Hyderabad, specifically at Jockey's store, triggering a response from multiple fire firefighters. The incident unfolded with the store engulfed in thick black smoke, as seen in a video shared by news agency PTI. Firefighters are on the scene, actively working to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited as the situation develops. Hyderabad Fire Video: Firefighters Conduct Daring Operation To Rescue Child and Woman After Massive Blaze Erupts at Godown Located in Apartment Complex in Nampally's Bazarghat Area.

Garment Store Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a garment store in Hyderabad. Firemen on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/YqPKGgKwe1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

