A 35-year-old married woman from Medchal district, Sukanya, has allegedly eloped with a 22-year-old man named Gopi, whom she met on social media, leaving behind her husband and two children. Sukanya’s husband filed a missing person complaint after unsuccessfully searching for her for several days. Police reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed Sukanya leaving with Gopi on his motorcycle. Authorities tracked the couple to an area near Oxygen Park, where they abandoned the bike and fled by bus to avoid detection. The police have launched an ongoing search to locate them. Hyderabad Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 4th Floor of School Building After Being ‘Slapped’ by Teacher in Telangana..

