Hyderabad: Police Destroy 1,000 Modified Silencers of Bikes by Crushing Them Under Road Roller (Watch Video)

Pictures and a video going viral on social media show Hyderabad police destroying about 1,000 modified silencers of bikes in the city. The viral clip shows the officials of Hyderabad police destroying the modified silencers by crushing them under a road roller. According to 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horns and modified silencers on bikes that cause air and noise pollution is punishable with fines up to Rs 10,00 and imprisonment of up to six months.

Police Destroy Modifies Silencers

