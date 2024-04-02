Hyderabad: Police Destroy 1,000 Modified Silencers of Bikes by Crushing Them Under Road Roller (Watch Video)

The viral clip shows the officials of Hyderabad police destroying the modified silencers by crushing them under a road roller.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Pictures and a video going viral on social media show Hyderabad police destroying about 1,000 modified silencers of bikes in the city. The viral clip shows the officials of Hyderabad police destroying the modified silencers by crushing them under a road roller. According to 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horns and modified silencers on bikes that cause air and noise pollution is punishable with fines up to Rs 10,00 and imprisonment of up to six months. Hyderabad Police Apprehends Four Persons for Assaulting Family at Makkah Masjid.

Police Destroy Modifies Silencers

Close
Search

Hyderabad: Police Destroy 1,000 Modified Silencers of Bikes by Crushing Them Under Road Roller (Watch Video)

The viral clip shows the officials of Hyderabad police destroying the modified silencers by crushing them under a road roller.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Pictures and a video going viral on social media show Hyderabad police destroying about 1,000 modified silencers of bikes in the city. The viral clip shows the officials of Hyderabad police destroying the modified silencers by crushing them under a road roller. According to 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horns and modified silencers on bikes that cause air and noise pollution is punishable with fines up to Rs 10,00 and imprisonment of up to six months. Hyderabad Police Apprehends Four Persons for Assaulting Family at Makkah Masjid.

Police Destroy Modifies Silencers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Hyderabad Hyderabad police Modified Silencers Motor Vehicle Act Telangana
You might also like
How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent Hyderabad police Modified Silencers Motor Vehicle Act Telangana
You might also like
How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent
News

'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent
Telangana Shocker: Mob Chases and Drags Police Officer From His Bike After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in Khammam Reserve Forest Area (Watch Videos)
News

Telangana Shocker: Mob Chases and Drags Police Officer From His Bike After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in Khammam Reserve Forest Area (Watch Videos)
Heinrich Klaasen Punches Bat in Anger After Getting Dismissed By Rashid Khan During GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen Punches Bat in Anger After Getting Dismissed By Rashid Khan During GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!
News

Telangana Shocker: Mob Chases and Drags Police Officer From His Bike After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in Khammam Reserve Forest Area (Watch Videos)
Heinrich Klaasen Punches Bat in Anger After Getting Dismissed By Rashid Khan During GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen Punches Bat in Anger After Getting Dismissed By Rashid Khan During GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Google Trends Google Trends
Kejriwal
20K+ searches
Russian
20K+ searches
Atishi
10K+ searches
April Fools Day pranks
5K+ searches
Sanjay Manjrekar
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly